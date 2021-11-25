Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.