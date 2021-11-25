Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $326,000 Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

