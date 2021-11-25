The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 107,940.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 395.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,481,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ SSP opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $312,075. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.