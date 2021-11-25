Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 104,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEG opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.96. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

