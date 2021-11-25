Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $132.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $103.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $30,945,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.