Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TEZNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.06 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

