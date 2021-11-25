PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $177.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

PPG opened at $158.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

