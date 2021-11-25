Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $744,813.90 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Rosenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.