SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $354.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.78 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

