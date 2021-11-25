Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $399,960.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

