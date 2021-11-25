Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 110,304.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

