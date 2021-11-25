Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

