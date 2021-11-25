Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,964 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,600,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

