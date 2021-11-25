Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,964 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,600,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHEN opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
