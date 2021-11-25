Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.54 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LiveRamp by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in LiveRamp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

