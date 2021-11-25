Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,708 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,003,000 after buying an additional 1,019,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

OUT stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

