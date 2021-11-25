Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,856,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,223 shares of company stock worth $292,708,383. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.76.

NYSE SNOW opened at $355.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.16 and a 200-day moving average of $288.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.