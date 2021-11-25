Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

