Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 918,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,255,000 after buying an additional 43,407 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant stock opened at $278.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

