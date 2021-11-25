Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in KINS Technology Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in KINS Technology Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.22 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.