Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 94,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 88,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $208.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

