Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 37,797 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 277,020 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 179,708 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

