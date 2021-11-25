Head to Head Contrast: Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Logansport Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 31.74% N/A N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 25.90% 11.68% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Logansport Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.45 $3.91 million $5.32 8.87 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 3.11 $18.09 million $2.10 12.03

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.