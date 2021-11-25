Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the second quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 7.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.