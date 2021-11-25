MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,188.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $11,346,534. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $154.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.68. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.25 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.