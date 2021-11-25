Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $178.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

