Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 69.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,146 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $757.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

