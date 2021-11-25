Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 21,236 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verastem by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,335,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,700,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $510.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.