549,405 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 549,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Diversey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $4,266,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $39,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

DSEY opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

