Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,406 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.