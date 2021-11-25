Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 468,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,626.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after buying an additional 309,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.