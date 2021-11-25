Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.09 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 188.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

