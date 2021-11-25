Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,565 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $710.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.