Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,722 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novan were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $475,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novan alerts:

Shares of NOVN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.02. Novan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.