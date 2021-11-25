Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $69.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. Greif has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Greif will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.