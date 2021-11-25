Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $343.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $343.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.09 and a 200 day moving average of $298.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

