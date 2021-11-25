Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of BCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCBP stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $116,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

