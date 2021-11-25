California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,696 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Argan were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Argan by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $655.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

