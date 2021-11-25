California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $541.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

