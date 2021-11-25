First Trust Advisors LP Takes $103,000 Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 56,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

WNEB stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

