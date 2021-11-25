Invesco Ltd. Has $16.24 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.84% of HealthStream worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in HealthStream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in HealthStream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HSTM stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.68 million, a PE ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

