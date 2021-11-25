Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

