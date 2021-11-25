Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

