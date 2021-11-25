Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Hercules Capital worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.71%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

