AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOPN. TheStreet lowered shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.98 million, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

