Bank of America Corp DE Sells 186,866 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.