Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

XSLV opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96.

