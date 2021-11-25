vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of -1.75. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

