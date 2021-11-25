Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total transaction of C$490,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,885.01.
Shares of TSE L opened at C$96.41 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.17.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
