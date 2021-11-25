Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total transaction of C$490,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,885.01.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$96.41 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.17.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.