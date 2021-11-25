Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $470,250.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.