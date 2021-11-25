Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of VLRS opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.